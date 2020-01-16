Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 424,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Centerstate Bank has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 201.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 43.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

