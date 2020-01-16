CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of CEPU stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 273,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.63). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $156.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 19.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 266.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

