Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.23 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $4.75 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05980809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128528 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

