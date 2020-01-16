CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.89

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $4.40. CCUR shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 8,548 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CCUR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.04 and a quick ratio of 35.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. CCUR had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

About CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

