CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.49

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.49 and traded as low as $56.56. CCL Industries shares last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 128,282 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCL.B shares. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08.

In other news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total transaction of C$75,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$853,960. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total value of C$541,663.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,590 shares in the company, valued at C$4,721,613.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,960 shares of company stock worth $1,475,329.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.