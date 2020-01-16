Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 857,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 72,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.00. 50,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.56. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

