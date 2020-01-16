Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.54, 488,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,039,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $214.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,059 shares of company stock valued at $210,265. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.