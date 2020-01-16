Cashaa Tops 24 Hour Volume of $250.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.93 million and $250.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.91 or 0.03664017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00195803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00129421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.