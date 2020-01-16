Cashaa Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $4.23 million and $913.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

