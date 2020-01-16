Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. 397,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,837. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 117.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 176,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 94,930 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.