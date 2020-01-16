Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.89. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 21,095 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAST. Craig Hallum started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $300.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 428,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 58,962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

