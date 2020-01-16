Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

In related news, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $1,097,220.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $104.58 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

