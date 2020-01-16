CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 462,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. CareDx has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareDx by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 3,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 518,218 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 503,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 349,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 346,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

