Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Raised to $100.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. 3,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,109. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $255,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $601,398.04. In the last three months, insiders purchased 125,155 shares of company stock worth $4,928,870 and sold 419,444 shares worth $23,876,049. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,403,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

