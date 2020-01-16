Cardano Market Cap Tops $1.11 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $111.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, Bitbns and Altcoin Trader. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022547 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002818 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.02571445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000214 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Coinnest, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Indodax, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, ABCC, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, DragonEX, Bitbns, Exmo, Coinbe, Bittrex, Cryptomate and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

