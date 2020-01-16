Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80.11 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $80.11 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, Binance, Upbit and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022046 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002772 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.02630441 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000210 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DragonEX, ABCC, Upbit, Cryptomate, Indodax, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, OTCBTC, OKEx, Exmo, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinbe, Gate.io, Coinnest, Cryptohub, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

