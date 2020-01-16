Capital & Regional’s (CAL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CAL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -19.83.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio is -0.17%.

In related news, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73). Also, insider Laura Whyte purchased 24,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86).

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.