Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CPLP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,661. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $240.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

