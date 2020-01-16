Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.88.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,914. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$28.38 and a twelve month high of C$35.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$484.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.8099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total value of C$600,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,283.85.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.