Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Capita to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 171.71 ($2.26).

Shares of CPI stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170.25 ($2.24). The stock had a trading volume of 6,606,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. Capita has a one year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

