Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.
Camping World stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.31. Camping World has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Camping World by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.