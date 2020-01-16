Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Camping World posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWH. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camping World by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

