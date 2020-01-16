Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 941 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD remained flat at $$15.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.