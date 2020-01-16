Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Barclays by 87.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Barclays by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 45.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 2,834,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,689. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.