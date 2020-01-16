Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

