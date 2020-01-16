Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 161.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,594. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The stock has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

