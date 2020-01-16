Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 208 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.93. 2,096,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,997. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.46 and a 200 day moving average of $255.03.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

