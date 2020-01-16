Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 39,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,676. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

