Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 825 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.86. 504,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,862. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,306 shares of company stock worth $6,511,668. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

