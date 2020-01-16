Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 2,814 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 190.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $425.16. 574,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,078. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.27 and a 200 day moving average of $382.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $270.63 and a 12 month high of $421.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.