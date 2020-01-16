Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires New Stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.53. 375,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,669. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.97 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.93.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

