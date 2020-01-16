Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.14.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,281. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,765,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

