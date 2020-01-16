Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,919,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 126.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 292,949 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

