Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,468.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $102,468.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.01882319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,326,024,125 coins and its circulating supply is 2,279,357,270 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

