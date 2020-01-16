California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.19. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,655,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,322,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.