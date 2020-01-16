CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CAMP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $337.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 126,501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CalAmp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 246,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

