CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe."

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

NYSE CAE opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. CAE has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 172,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CAE by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

