Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.4 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 153,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cadiz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cadiz by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadiz by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadiz by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

