Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.4 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 153,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.15.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.