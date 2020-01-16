Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.89.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caci International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Caci International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Caci International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 15,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Caci International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 49,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.67. 143,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caci International has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $268.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

