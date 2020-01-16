Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) is Cabot Wellington LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cabot Wellington LLC lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas makes up about 3.8% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cabot Wellington LLC owned about 0.09% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COG. TD Securities downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

