C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.09.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 90,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

