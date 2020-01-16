Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.56 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000941 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, CoinTiger, CoinEgg and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $81.56 million and $19.46 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00643353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009101 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023128 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, CoinTiger, BitMart, Neraex, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Kucoin, LBank, FCoin, Cryptopia, EXX, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, ZB.COM, RightBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.