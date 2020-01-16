BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.70

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 10297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $224,742 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 355.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

