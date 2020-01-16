BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.70

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 10297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.
Several analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $224,742 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 355.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.
About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
