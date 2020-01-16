BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

BWXT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,567. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $224,742 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,656,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,328,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 231,113 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 87.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after acquiring an additional 673,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 681,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

