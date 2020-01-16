Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 3,025 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. PPL makes up 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in PPL by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in PPL by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. 4,044,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.