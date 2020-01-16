Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Invests $258,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 87,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 207,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. 364,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,749. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

