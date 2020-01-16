Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $512,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 142,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 930,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,100. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

