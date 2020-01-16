Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. 4,834,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,547. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

