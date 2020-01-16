Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.53

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.53 and traded as low as $20.20. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1,293,525 shares traded.

BMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $239.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.42.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.