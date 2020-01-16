Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.53

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.53 and traded as low as $20.20. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1,293,525 shares traded.

BMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $239.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.42.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.