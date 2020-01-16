Burst Price Hits $0.0036 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Burst has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $5,485.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Burst has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,078,741,715 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

